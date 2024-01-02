'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer
Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.
The report said the extra money would be needed for projects like sewage upgrades and the new smart water meters coming for all homes.
"It will be a big impact on homeowners," said Leo Hamilton, a Winnipeg homeowner who noted people can't run away from the daily expenses.
The report is recommending a four-year rate increase. An average family of four would have to pay $48 more in 2024, $84 more in 2025, $72 in 2026 and $76 in 2027 – equalling a hike of $280 over the four years.
"Reasonable," said Coun. Brian Mayes. "I think in line with what we've done in other years. I mean we are doing a water meter program that's going to cost $135 million. We're doing our usual $20 million a year on sewer mains and water mains."
However, the social planning council said raising rates can take a toll on low income earners.
"They're higher than the rate of inflation, so it is a significant increase that will impact Winnipeggers who are struggling to pay their bills," said Josh Brandon with the Social Planning Council.
The report also highlighted these rates might not be the final numbers. Without help from other levels of government to complete the $2 billion worth of upgrades for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant and to speed up a plan to reduce the amount of sewage overflow into our rivers, the hike could be even higher.
"There's no guarantee there will be a huge increase. Certainly, we've got to find a way to fund these $2 billion projects to get going on them," said Mayes.
Hamilton hopes homeowners won't have to foot the entire bill.
"I think the province and the federal (government) should chip in also and they could look at offsetting the costs for the local people," said Hamilton.
The water and waste committee will vote on the increases next week, but city council will have the final say on the matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
Montreal police released new photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert for a one-year-old child who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
BREAKING Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free and reflecting on prison term for conspiring to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has found a way to forgive her mother -- and herself. But it has been a long journey from years of abuse and the darkest parts of her life splashed across tabloids to living in prison.
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
A Hamas official killed in a Beirut strike had been on Israel's hit list for years
Saleh Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of the group's military wing, had been in Israel's sights for years before he was killed in a drone strike in a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
Regina
-
Regina traffic stops for burned-out lights lead to sexual assault arrest, drug seizure
What started as separate stops for burned-out tail lights led to arrests for drug trafficking and sexual assault.
-
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
-
'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel
A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.
Saskatoon
-
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
-
'There are hazards': Sask. lake village warning ice fishers of potential dangers
The Resort Village of Candle Lake is warning ice fishers to be cautious after a pressure ridge formed on Deep Bay on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon residents urged to use caution around the Costco Coyote
Wildlife experts say the mild weather is keeping coyotes around, and they’re reminding people to be careful.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
-
Edmonton New Year's Eve stabbing victim in critical condition asks for public financial help
The sister of one of the men stabbed in central Edmonton on New Year's Eve said Tuesday he's going to recover but is seeking help to provide for his family.
-
Police seek missing teen boy in Ponoka, Alta.
RCMP in Ponoka, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy missing since last week.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Man seriously injured after being 'grazed' by bullet in west Toronto shooting
A man is has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Tuesday night in west Toronto’s York area.
-
10 passengers injured after transit bus drives into oncoming traffic, crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border
Ten passengers are injured after a Mississauga transit bus drove into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.
-
Fight onboard Toronto subway sparked delays, mass crowding at Union Station on New Year's Eve
A fight onboard a subway train in Toronto on New Year’s Eve sparked a series of transit delays that led to mass crowding at Union Station, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said in a statement.
Calgary
-
Dale Hodges, longest-serving Calgary city councillor, remembered by peers
Former Calgary city councillor Dale Hodges passed away on Sunday from a lengthy illness. He was 82.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
-
Professional Women's Hockey League inspires female athletes in Calgary
Calgary doesn't have a team in the league, but the local hockey community is excited about the doors it will open for women who want to play professionally.
Montreal
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
Montreal police released new photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert for a one-year-old child who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
-
Montreal soup kitchen may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877
Montreal's oldest organization serving people without housing says it can no longer afford to serve meals on weekends.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Kristin O'Neill got the golden goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
Montreal police released new photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert for a one-year-old child who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ontario's new towing rules
Starting this month, the province becomes responsible for certifying tow operators, drivers and vehicle storage operators.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
'The first thing I noticed was chaos': Patient describes overcrowding, overworked staff at Fredericton hospital
A New Brunswick man is sharing his five-day experience as a patient at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, describing what he calls a “complete collapse” of its emergency department this past week.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
-
Last tent gone from Roos Island
For the first time in more than a year, Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park is empty.
-
Police investigating Kitchener and North Dumfries break-ins
Police are asking homeowners to take extra precautions after six break-ins were reported in Kitchener and North Dumfries over the last month.
Vancouver
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
-
As Vancouver rings in another New Year without fireworks, some suggest alternative light shows
Crowds gathered in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on New Year's Eve even though no fireworks lit up the sky when the clock struck midnight.
-
What are British Columbians' new year's resolutions?
The second day of the year was a cold and dreary one. But that didn’t deter 84-year-old Derek from pursuing his new year’s resolutions on Tuesday—which include three laps of Oak Bay High’s running track on a regular basis and 200 squats per week.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide turns himself in to Victoria police
A convicted murderer wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned himself in to the Victoria Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.
-
What are British Columbians' new year's resolutions?
The second day of the year was a cold and dreary one. But that didn’t deter 84-year-old Derek from pursuing his new year’s resolutions on Tuesday—which include three laps of Oak Bay High’s running track on a regular basis and 200 squats per week.
-
Mounties investigate aggravated assault at Nanaimo waste disposal business
Mounties executing search warrants at a waste disposal business in Nanaimo, B.C., have taken a suspect into custody in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.