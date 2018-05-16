

CTV Winnipeg





The city and Downtown Winnipeg BIZ hope a new service will help make it easier for visitors and residents to explore Winnipeg by bike.

The “Pedal in the Peg” bike rental program was launched Wednesday, following a pilot project in 2017.

“Our objective is to really give our tourists, our convention goers another service to explore our downtown, from The Forks to the Exchange,” said Stefano Grande, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “And also our office workers. And what we heard last year as part of our pilot, the residents as well."

Last year the pilot project had around 10 users per week and 200 users overall.

The city provides $1,700 to maintain the 22 bikes used in the program.

There are currently 5 rental locations:

311 desk at City Hall

Alt Hotel, 310 Donald Street

Delta Hotels by Marriott Winnipeg, 250 St. Mary Avenue

Holiday Inn & Suites Winnipeg Downtown, 360 Colony Street

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Offices, 426 Portage Avenue

Rental rates vary by location.