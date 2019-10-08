A church moving from Letellier, Man. to Miami, Man. is set to cause outages for hydro customers in parts of the province starting Tuesday.

Manitoba Hydro said residents in southwest Manitoba will experience temporary outages until Thursday.

Hydro said the temporary outages are required for the building to pass safely under power lines.

It said all affected customers have been notified by Manitoba Hydro.

A full map of the route and approximate outage times can be seen bellow.