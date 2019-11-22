WINNIPEG -- The Pallister Government is following through with lifting restrictions on Sunday shopping while closing a cannabis loophole.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding tabled a bill allowing municipalities to set hours and days for retail operations on Sundays and holidays.

The proposed law would still give employees the right to refuse work on Sundays.

The other bill from Justice Minister Cliff Cullen bans public consumption of all forms of cannabis including edibles.

A third law tabled by Cullen introduces a 6 per cent social responsibility fee for cannabis shops.