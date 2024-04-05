Billy Idol’s tour making stop in Winnipeg

Winnipeg fans: start practicing the Rebel Yell for the summer.

Billy Idol announced a tour on Friday that will take him across Canada, with a Winnipeg stop on Aug. 6 at Canada Life Centre.

Idol is best known for his success in the 1980s, with hits including “White Wedding,” "Dancing With Myself” and “Mony Mony.” He will be releasing a 40th anniversary expanded edition of his album “Rebel Yell” in April.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 12. Platinum Blonde will serve as the opening act.

Idol is among the recent concert announcements for Winnipeg this summer. Snoop Dogg and Neil Young have both previously announced shows for the Canada Life Centre and Blue Cross Park, respectively.