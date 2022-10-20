Birch River fatal fire now being treated as homicide: RCMP

A Birch River man is behind bars after a fatal fire in that community killed a 68-year-old man Monday.

The fire happened on Oct. 17 around 4:40 p.m. Swan River RCMP responded to a home on Lorne Avenue where human remains were found.

Investigators have identified the remains as a 68-year-old man from Birch River. His death is being treated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Lincoln Chartrand-Flett in connection to the case. He has been charged with second-degree murder. The charges have yet to be proven in court. Chartrand-Flett is scheduled for his first court appearance Oct. 25 in Dauphin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.