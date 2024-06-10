Birchwood Terrace getting new alarm system to warn of potential building collapse
A new alarm system is being tested Tuesday which would be used to warn people in the surrounding area if a Portage Avenue building is at risk of collapsing.
The city said Monday a new siren alarm will be tested at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 11 at 2440 Portage Avenue.
This come after around 250 residents were told to leave the Birchwood Terrace building in early May as it was found the building's structure had severe deterioration.
The alarm is being put in place to warn people in the area if the stability of the building has changed or if it could collapse.
"If the alarm goes off outside of the testing times, residents who are in homes or nearby buildings should shelter in place," the city's news release reads.
The city said people outside should move away from the building if they hear the alarm, and drivers should leave the area as fast as possible.
"Residents who are on evacuation alert have been instructed to immediately evacuate if the alarm goes off. They will be notified when it's safe to return home."
There is also the possibility of a false alarm, the city said, but people are told to treat it like a real alarm.
If the alarm does go off, an all-clear will be shared on a loudspeaker once the situation is considered safe.
The city said the alarm will be in place for three to four weeks.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, U.S. owners urged to park outside
Kia is set to recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk caused by a faulty front seat adjustment knob.
UN Security Council adopts ceasefire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Billie Eilish opens up about the shock of being ghosted, and losing and making friends
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
-
Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Edmonton
-
Shania Twain, Our Lady Peace to play free concerts in Edmonton ahead of upcoming Oilers games
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
-
'Bouch bomb' chalk art going down outside Moss Pit
An Edmonton hobby chalk artist has been tapped by the city to drum up more Oilers excitement.
Calgary
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
'A courageous stand': Calgary Cargill workers reach unanimous decision to strike
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Toronto
-
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
-
Mississauga father pursued son's killer despite being shot in the chest himself: testimony
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia at the time, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
'This is the dumbest idea': NCC faces criticism for closing Ottawa roads for active use program, documents show
The National Capital Commission says there was "high levels of satisfaction and public support" for its active transportation program last summer, but newly released documents show hundreds of negative complaints about the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the parkways and traffic congestion in Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
Montreal
-
Fire safety worker suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
-
Ottawa to give Quebec $750 million for surge in temporary immigrants
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says Ottawa is offering $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province. Legault had been asking Ottawa for $1 billion to cover costs incurred from 2021 to 2023.
-
Man, 32, shot multiple times, hit by car, Quebec police say
A 32-year-old man survived multiple gunshots and getting hit by a car west of Montreal Monday morning, provincial police say.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Vancouver
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
-
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
-
Unknown man attempted to sexually assault woman on Kelowna trail: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on a walking trail over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man slapped with more charges in shooting
More charges have been laid against the 21-year-old North Bay man charged with attempted murder in a shooting last week in the Birch Haven area after police searched a local home.
-
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Barrie
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
OPP seek public's help with Alliston homicide investigation
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
-
Coyote decoys stolen from Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up in April around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Waterloo hosting Stanley Cup viewing party for Game 2
Tonight is Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals and the City of Waterloo is throwing a viewing party.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London, Ont. arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
Additional capacity at EMDC seen as step toward preventing violence, deaths
Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner has announced 630 new beds at correctional facilities across the province, including the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.