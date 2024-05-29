Birchwood Terrace residents on edge as support set to run out next month
After a shocking and abrupt evacuation, former residents of a St. James apartment building are facing a new hurdle.
Room and board support provided by the Canadian Red Cross to the roughly 250 former residents of Birchwood Terrace is set to expire Saturday, meaning those forced to live in hotels could be facing homelessness for the second time in less than a month.
The province is telling tenants not to worry and that support will continue, but it hasn't provided any other details.
The complex was evacuated earlier this month over concerns the building could collapse.
After nearly three weeks of waiting, residents say they are tired of being left in the dark.
Judi Stanley and her family lived at the Portage Avenue complex for ten years.
"What we did get out with we had in the backseat of our truck, and the truck got broken into. They smashed out the back window and stole the belongings in the back of the truck,” she said.
Stanley said while security concerns are top of mind, another worry is losing financial support from the Canadian Red Cross while she's forced to stay out of her apartment.
"We were told we have till June 1, and then that coverage ends then. We haven't been updated on anything else."
It's a frustration felt by Paul Beaudet who moved into Birchwood Terrace less than two months before everything unfolded.
"It feels like they did me dirty," he laughed.
Beaudet said the updates provided by property owner Ladco Company Limited seem meaningless to him.
"They're basically just saying they have nothing to share with us at this time."
Residents who live behind the building are also looking for answers.
They received an evacuation alert from the city on May 15, and were advised to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice because of what was happening with Birchwood Terrace.
"(We) try to live our life normally, but we have things ready that are essential that we'll take with us if we have to,” Jan Pedersen said.
A provincial spokesperson tells CTV News Winnipeg the government will provide more details in the coming days, including information about "some kind of support" for evacuees beyond June 1.
Meantime, CTV News Winnipeg asked Ladco for any updates on the building and whether residents will be able to retrieve the rest of their belongings, but the company did not respond.
After everything that's happened, Stanley has very little hope left.
"My hope is that we get our stuff back and move on."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
With DNA break, police ID victim in decades-old Newfoundland case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
McDonald's says $18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Regina City Planning Commission approves controversial apartment build despite continued pushback
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
-
Regina is home to North America's second largest LED Wall. Here's how it works
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
Saskatoon
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
-
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Edmonton
-
13-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Mill Woods: police
A 13-year-old boy on his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Spring sitting ends with passing of contentious bills granting province more power
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash
A pilot operating a glider was killed in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
-
WestJet Encore pilots issue strike notice, work stoppage possible
WestJet Encore pilots could walk off the job this weekend if an agreement isn’t reached with the airline, after filing a 72-hour strike notice.
-
Charges laid after teen girl critically injured in Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto
-
'Decades of neglect': MPP calls out Ontario education minister over flooding at west-end Toronto school
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
-
Video shows driver frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck on Avenue Road
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Mississauga mayoral candidates square off in debate
Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are squaring off in a debate this evening.
Ottawa
-
Antiwar protest in Ottawa moves from Parliament Hill to police headquarters
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
-
Garbage limits coming to a curbside near you
It is official — the city of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will come into effect this fall. City council gave the three-item garbage limit the rubber stamp on Wednesday. It will start on Sept. 30.
-
Barry's Bay, Ont. Beer Store to close June 16
The Beer Store in Barry's Bay, a crucial business to the small town in the Ottawa Valley, is set to close June 16.
Montreal
-
'It's chaos': Children harassed at playground near Montreal safe drug-use site
For months, parents in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood have been warning that a new safe drug-use site near their children's elementary school playground would lead to unsafe situations. Months after opening, it seems their fears have come true.
-
Montreal's power grid is deteriorating, raising new concerns about reliability
Montreal residents are once again concerned about the reliability of the city's power grid after new revelations on its deteriorating infrastructure.
-
Environment Canada says winds reached 155 km/h in destructive Quebec tornado
Environment Canada says the tornado that hit west of Montreal on Monday generated maximum wind speeds of about 155 kilometres per hour.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton University student dies in major fire in India
A Cape Breton University student from India has been identified as one of the victims in a horrific fire in that country that has killed more than two dozen people.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
Burnaby business destroyed by fire; owner alleges arson
A fire that destroyed a Burnaby business early Wednesday morning was deliberately set, according to the owner.
-
Police clear road, arrest one pro-Palestinian protester on UBC campus
Police cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
N.L.
-
With DNA break, police ID victim in decades-old Newfoundland case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
Electric battery facility to be built in Sudbury, creating hundreds of jobs
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
-
Northern Ont. inquest hears events leading up to fatal police shooting
A coroner's inquest heard details this week of what led police to shoot and kill John-Paul ‘Jay’ George in 2020 in northern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Barrie police search for missing 5-year-old boy
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
-
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner's case heading toward potential resolution
Barrie Police Sergeant Bruce Gardiner, a nineteen-year member of the service, has been charged with criminal harassment and extortion, which police say occurred while he was off duty. On Wednesday, the case is heading toward a potential resolution.
-
Residents rally after approval of new multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
London
-
Downtown collision sends 2 people to hospital
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Woodstock mayor outlines difficult relationship at sexual assault trial
The former mayor of Woodstock wrapped up his testimony at his sexual assault trial on Wednesday, continuing to say that he never did anything inappropriate with a woman that he had been seeing.
-
Vehicle plows through cannabis shop storefront Wednesday afternoon
No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.