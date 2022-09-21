Bird flu on the rise in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is on the rise in Manitoba.
According to the Government of Canada’s website, this contagious viral disease that affects domestic and wild bird species has been reported at three commercial poultry operations in Manitoba in September. These cases were detected in the RM of Cartier and the RM of Bifrost-Riverton.
FortWhyte Alive tells CTV News Winnipeg that the spread of avian influenza is tied to migration season with birds heading south and gathering in larger groups.
“Avian flu has been a concern for Manitoba and the world, and particularly last spring, it popped into the news as it was coming up with migratory birds from the south,” explained Katrina Froese, education program coordinator at FortWhyte Alive, in an interview on Tuesday.
“People who work in agriculture, with chicken farms, or people who have small flocks are particularly concerned. And then also people who backyard bird feeders were on alert.”
Froese added the issue among wild birds is that avian influenza can lead to death and disease.
She said a major concern is also for farmers who handle a large number of birds inside barns, “where if a virus were to get in there it would spread quickly among their flock.”
For those with backyard chickens, Froese recommends minimizing contact with wild birds and chickens.
Anyone with bird feeders at their home should clean them and rake any spilled food on the ground.
“What is recommended is at least every week, take your feeder down, get rid of any of the food in there. Wash your feeder, let it soak for half an hour in 10 per cent bleach solution,” Froese said.
The Manitoba government’s website says that on rare occasions, avian influenza can cause disease in humans, and that human to human transmission is “extremely rare.”
Froese said that as long as eggs and meat are properly cooked, there is not much concern for humans.
She added that people should not hand-feed any geese, ducks or birds they may come across.
Anyone who sees anything of concern in regards to avian influenza can call 1-800-782-0076. Symptoms in birds include coughing, wheezing, weakness, swelling in the throat and diarrhea, as well as sudden death.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 10 dead. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The government has a plan if questions about UFOs are raised in Parliament. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Ontario hospitals can begin moving patients to nursing homes not of their choosing
Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
Regina
-
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 10 dead. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
-
Two weeks after deadly stabbings, James Smith Cree Nation looks to shed the darkness
Tire tracks worn into the gravel roads that lead into James Smith Cree Nation are deeper than they were two weeks ago, remnants of the heavy police presence and the numerous funeral processions that followed.
-
Crown witness details brutal assault that killed Keesha Bitternose during Whitehawk trial
Emotional testimony about the attack that killed Keesha Bitternose left the Crown witness and members of the victim’s family in tears during court proceedings on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 10 dead. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
-
Two weeks after deadly stabbings, James Smith Cree Nation looks to shed the darkness
Tire tracks worn into the gravel roads that lead into James Smith Cree Nation are deeper than they were two weeks ago, remnants of the heavy police presence and the numerous funeral processions that followed.
-
Saskatoon police: Murder charge laid in Megan Gallagher homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid murder charges in the case of a missing Saskatoon woman.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
-
Assault suspect in Sudbury flees scene on city bus
An individual is now in police custody following reports of an assault in New Sudbury.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found north of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier slams GTA home prices, cost of living in campaign to draw workers west
Toronto subway users may have found their station wrapped in photos of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday morning, the latest ploy by the Alberta government to entice Ontarians to its own province.
-
Alta. minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
Police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, forcible confinement
Police are looking for Louis Dumais, 28, who is wanted for sexual assault and forcible confinement.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
Thousands of officers are participating in a funeral procession for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southern Ontario, warning for 'ping pong ball' sized hail
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect across parts of Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see “nickel to ping pong ball” sized hail.
-
Ontario hospitals can begin moving patients to nursing homes not of their choosing
Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.
Calgary
-
'Game-changing investment': De Havilland to announce airplane manufacturing plant near Calgary, create 1,500 jobs
Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland is set to announce plans to build a massive new complex east of Calgary that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area, Premier Jason Kenney said early Wednesday.
-
Alberta premier slams GTA home prices, cost of living in campaign to draw workers west
Toronto subway users may have found their station wrapped in photos of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday morning, the latest ploy by the Alberta government to entice Ontarians to its own province.
-
Didsbury man dead, passenger injured in rollover outside Airdrie
An 18-year-old Didsbury man was killed Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving left the road northwest of Airdrie.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
-
'They don't want to make time for us': Students stung after CAQ and PQ sit out of Dawson College debate
Candidates from various Quebec political parties took part in an English-language debate at Dawson college Tuesday, but two parties were notably absent from the discussion.
-
Quebec school support staff deplore unfair COVID-19 isolation policies
Support staff employees in Quebec schools argue it's not fair that they have to use their sick days when required to isolate because of COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
-
City to write to province again to request disaster funding following May 21 storm
Mayor Jim Watson will be writing another letter to the provincial government to request Ottawa residents be allowed to access provincial disaster relief following the May 21 derecho storm.
-
OPP asking for help identifying person of interest in romance scam
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man police have called a person of interest in an alleged romance scam.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
-
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Two people have been charged in a historical hit and run investigation connected to the death of Lucas Shortreed.
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Hwy. 6 just north of Guelph.
-
Brantford’s town crier dubbed best in province for the seventh time
David McKee was awarded first place at the Ontario Guild of Town Criers Provincial Championship on Monday for the seventh time in his career.
Vancouver
-
'It's time': Vancouver travellers welcome expected changes to rules at borders, airports
The Canadian government plans to drop the COVID-19 vaccination requirement at the border, CTV News has learned, and some travellers passing through Vancouver International Airport say the move is long overdue.
-
Suspects used weapons to force entry into home, threaten family: Abbotsford police
A daytime home invasion in Abbotsford left a family shaken over the weekend, local police say.
-
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada
British Columbia is leading the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating 'several reports' of indecent acts near Victoria
Mounties are investigating "several reports" of indecent acts in which a man reportedly exposed himself to strangers near Victoria. The West Shore RCMP says one recent incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, when a woman was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park, near the 3400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood, B.C.
-
New urgent and primary care centre opens at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria
A new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) has opened at the Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. The problem is, few know it even exists.
-
Province seeks input on planned Belleville Street ferry terminal redevelopment
Victoria’s marine gateway to Washington state is about to get a major facelift as the province plans to spend more than $200 million on upgrades to the Bellville Street ferry terminal.