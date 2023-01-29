Black History Month celebrations begin in Manitoba

Black History Month doesn’t start for a few more days, but that hasn’t stopped Black History Manitoba from kicking things off early with a tribute to one of the world's greatest civil rights leaders.

The 42nd annual opening ceremonies for Black History Month celebrations in Manitoba is happening Sunday at the New Anointing Christian Fellowship, 1425 Manitoba Avenue.

Nadia Thompson, chairperson and program director for Black History Manitoba said this year's theme is "Black Resistance: Remember, Recognize and Educate."

"What we do is about remembering our past, recognizing those who have given up their lives … and to educate ourselves as to how our history affects our present and our future," said Thompson.

Thompson said they are thrilled to be back in person after two years of virtual events. "We want to start off the month with a bang," she said. "We've got dignitaries that'll come and say hello and greet everybody, we've got entertainment, we've got some food."

The event will also feature a guest speaker talking about Martin Luther King, Jr. and a tribute to Winnipeg's Pilgrim Baptist Church. "Just to recognize them for all that they've done, and to show them our support as being one of our oldest black churches here," said Thompson.

"They're a very unique and integral part of our history here and we want to celebrate them as well," she added.

Thompson said they are expecting around 200 people at the Sunday event, which kicks off a month of programming throughout February.

The month officially begins Feb. 1 with a special invitation-only breakfast with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, followed by a First Friday event at the Manitoba Museum on Feb. 3.

"We're basically going to take our outdoor summer event - which is our block party, were going to bring it inside," said Thompson.

She said the free event runs in Alloway Hall at the museum from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.

"You're going to get some laughs, you're going to get a dance performance, there's vendors that are going to be participating," said Thompson.

Both virtual and in-person events are happening all month long, ending with the first-ever Winnipeg Jets Black History Night on Feb. 28, when the Jets host the Los Angeles Kings.

"Black history is a part of hockey history as well," said Thompson. "They have special guests coming to do presentations and to do the puck drop. And were hoping to have the black national anthem at the game, and some fun games and trivia too."

Thompson said Sunday's celebrations will be tempered by news out of Memphis about another black man killed by police.

But she said they will be talking about it. "We need to have those hard conversations, especially when it comes to justice and policing. It's an ongoing issue that has not improved," said Thompson.

You can find more about Black History Manitoba's schedule of events online.

- With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson