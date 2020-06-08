WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 is having a major impact on the amount of blood donations in Manitoba.

Canadian Blood Services tells CTV donations are down roughly 13 per cent from pre-COVID levels.

Officials say it is due to a loss of blood donation locations, physical distancing requirements, and fewer donations early in the pandemic. However, patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, and trauma victims still rely on blood.

"The blood supply is just as important now and even more important because of all the decrease in donations during this time," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial health officer.

Dr. Roussin says cleaning and infection control measures at donor centers have been beefed up. Health officials are asking healthy individuals to donate blood. To do that, you'll have to book an appointment.

As part of Canadian Blood Services COVID-19 measures, walk-ins are not allowed anymore.

June 8 to 14 is National Blood Donor Week.