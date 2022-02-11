Blowing snow causing poor visibility, dangerous travel in parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning some Manitobans to be on the lookout for blowing snow and poor visibility.
On Friday, the weather agency issued a blowing snow advisory for several communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk. A full list of advisories and warnings can be found online. https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=mb
According to Environment Canada, strong northwesterly winds from a cold front have developed in the wake of the weather system that brought snow, freezing rain and some rain showers to southern Manitoba on Thursday. It noted there are wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h.
The weather agency said the blowing snow is expected to continue until winds diminish later on Friday.
Drivers are reminded that travel will be dangerous due to reduced visibility, and they should slow down, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop if they are travelling through blowing snow.
CITY OF WINNIPEG RESPONSE
According to the City of Winnipeg, crews are working to plow streets and clear sidewalks and paths based on its priority system.
It noted that crews are also undertaking ice control activities to improve traction on roads, streets, bridge decks and overpasses.
Drivers are reminded to drive to the weather conditions and stay back from any heavy equipment.
The weather is also causing service impacts to Winnipeg Transit. Passengers are told to check the updated schedules online before trying to catch a bus.
