Blue Bombers agree to terms on one-year extension with star tackle Stanley Bryant

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with left tackle Stanley Bryant on a one-year contract extension, the CFL team said Monday.

The six-foot-five 319-pound Bryant was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 2025 season will be his 10th campaign with the Blue Bombers and his 15th in the CFL. He spent his first five years in the league with the Calgary Stampeders.

A four-time winner of the CFL's most outstanding offensive lineman award, Bryant was named to the All-CFL Team for an eighth time this past season.

The 38-year-old native of Goldsboro, N.C., manned the left side of an offensive line in 2024 that helped running back Brady Oliveira capture his second consecutive rushing title and quarterback Zach Collaros throw for a career-best 4,336 yards.

Over the course of his CFL career, Bryant has suited up for 219 games -- including 186 with the Blue Bombers -- and has started all of them.

Bryant, who was scheduled to hold a media conference call on Tuesday, is also a three-time Grey Cup champion.

He won his first title in 2014 with the Stampeders and raised the trophy again in 2019 and '21 with the Blue Bombers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.