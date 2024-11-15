Blue Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford focused as Winnipeg returns to Grey Cup

VANCOUVER -

Jordan Younger knew right away that Tyrell Ford was a special talent.

He first noticed the Canadian defensive back at the CFL combine in 2022 and was impressed.

"I could see by the way he moved, some of the decisions he made that he had, of course, the physical ability. But he had the understanding of how to play the position, too," said Younger, defensive coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "I thought if he was humble enough to take in some of the lessons and everything, he could really be an impact player."

The Bombers picked Ford 13th overall in the 2022 draft and he's since evolved into a key player for Winnipeg.

Now the 26-year-old corner from Niagara Falls, Ont., is set to play in the Grey Cup on Sunday when his team takes on the Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Place.

The journey to the CFL championship hasn't been linear for Ford.

He got into 12 games with the Bombers in 2022, putting up three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles, then signed a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers in January 2023 before being released by the NFL team that August.

Ford re-signed with Winnipeg for the 2024 campaign and headed to Bombers training camp with something to prove.

"I definitely came in with a bit of a chip on my shoulder," he said. "I felt like I should have played more in 2022. But obviously, I didn't. So it was good to go out and get the chance to prove that. And I think I did that."

The five-foot-11, 194-pound University of Waterloo product started all 18 games for the Bombers this season, registering 51 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles. He also made seven interceptions -- the second most in the league behind Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., who was named the CFL's top defensive player of the year on Thursday.

"I feel like I had a good regular season," Ford said. "I feel like I dropped a few interceptions so that's kind of tough and I definitely missed a couple of tackles. But I feel like I didn't really blow any coverages or do anything too bad. I need to work on the trick plays as well, but I think I had a pretty good season. And hopefully I should get better every year."

Ford brought a "different level of maturity" to the Bombers this season, Younger said.

"I can remember him having a tough go the first game of the year, and not really flinching," he said. "He came back, he understood, `Alright, these are the things I did well, these are things I didn't do well.' And he just got to work on the things he didn't do well. And that's what he's done every game.

He fits into Winnipeg's system because of the way he sees the game and speaks to his teammates, the defensive coordinator added.

"In order to play in our system, you have to have vision. You have to be able to look at the game and see what's going on in front of you, and then process information very quickly," he said. "So he has really good eyes, and he's a good communicator, in the sense that he can listen and he can communicate. So those qualities are necessary to play in this defence."

Winnipeg boasted one of the best defensive units in the CFL this season, allowing the fewest points (366) of any team during regular-season play.

The Bombers started slow, losing their first four games and going 2-6 to begin the campaign. The team then went on an eight-game winning streak to take the top spot in the West Division and finished with an 11-7 record.

"I always knew we were capable of playing really good football. We were just being a little bit sloppy early in the season," Ford said. "So we're just playing cleaner football, we're executing at a higher level and we're playing for each other."

Getting ready for this season, Ford worked on his foot speed, running the 40-yard dash almost every day, and played receiver for his twin Tre Ford -- quarterback for the Edmonton Elks.

Playing in the same league has been special for the brothers.

"It's just good to have someone who understands and knows what it's all about and how it is. Definitely a good support system there and me for him," Tyrell Ford said.

The duo talks almost every night while playing video games together. When they're not gaming, they chat on the phone every couple of days

"He's my twin brother, so we're almost like the same person," Tyrell Ford said. "It's just pretty cool and it makes football fun."

The Blue Bombers defence has had a lot of fun playing football in recent weeks, too, Ford said.

"We've had a lot of energy," he said. "It feels like you're kids playing football again."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.