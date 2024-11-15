Operation Red Nose fuelled up to serve 8 Manitoba communities

Despite a shaky start, Operation Red Nose will be there this holiday season to give people and their vehicles a safe ride home in eight Manitoba communities.

On Friday, the volunteer-run organization launched its 2024 campaign in Winnipeg.

This year, Operation Red Nose will be giving rides from November 29 to December 31 in Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, The Pas, and Thompson.

“Hundreds of volunteers, along with provincial and local sponsors, make offering this program a success year after year," said Ron Janzen, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba. "Road safety, volunteerism, and giving back to our communities all come together with this special holiday service.”

Last week, Operation Red Nose volunteer media liaison Elisha Dacey told CTV News a major funding shortfall was filled through the generosity of Winnipeggers and the costs of providing the service could be covered. She said about $100,000 needed to be raised.

Earlier this month, Operation Red Nose announced it is not running in Brandon this year due to a volunteer shortage. The hope is the service will be back in 2025.

On the Operation Red Nose—Selkirk Facebook page, a post from November 3, 2024, said the service is again not being offered to that community because no volunteer groups have come forward.

“Please make arrangements for a safe ride home,” the post reads.

It doesn’t mean someone from Selkirk who needs a ride can’t call on Operation Red Nose.

“We’ll do our best to accommodate rides to get you home, but there may be an extended wait, or it may not be possible, depending on how many teams we have on our roster each night,” reads a statement on the Operation Red Nose website. “Gas and mileage on personal vehicles are also factors with our escort drivers, so please consider this with donations when any rides toward Selkirk occur.”

If you need a safe ride home this holiday season between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., you can call 204-947-NOSE (6673) and a volunteer team will come to you to take you and your vehicle home. The holiday ride-home service is free, but people are asked to give donations; the money raised is donated to community programs for youth.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is Operation Red Nose’s founding provincial sponsor.

“Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of fatalities on our roads throughout the province,” said Satvir Jatana, President & CEO of Manitoba Public Insurance. “Through this important program, we’re making responsible choices behind the wheel easier and more accessible to ensure everyone gets home safe this season.”

Operation Red Nose said on an average year it gives more than 4,000 safe rides home each year.