The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added two players to its roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that defensive back Jacob Firlotte and linebacker Otha Peters Jr. will now be wearing blue and gold.

Firlotte, 22, was drafted by the Blue Bombers 58th overall in the 2018 CFL Draft, and spent part of last season on the practice roster. Before that, he spent four season with the Queen’s Gaels.

Peters, 24, spent two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. In 2017, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. Peters also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.