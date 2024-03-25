WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014

    The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.

    The board says it has concerns about Justin Hudson's struggles with mental health and addiction issues, as well as his recent assault on another inmate.

    The board is encouraging Hudson to work with a psychiatrist.

    Justin Hudson was sentenced to 23 years for the high-profile attacks he committed with a cousin in 2014.

    Hudson and the cousin robbed, beat and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl before she ended up in the frigid Assiniboine River.

    She later became an advocate for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

    Hours after the first attack, Hudson and his cousin repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman.

