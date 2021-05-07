WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP said a body was found in field in a rural area in the province, noting it had been there for “some time.”

The incident was reported to police on Thursday afternoon after someone was checking their property and discovered the body.

The body was found in the R.M. of Souris-Glenwood.

Brandon RCMP, along with the major crime services, forensic identification services and medical examiner are investigating.

Police will provide more information as it becomes available.