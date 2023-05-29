Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found

The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, the body of Usaid Habib was found on Monday around 1 a.m.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Usaid’s family was staying at the Nutmik campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park for the weekend, and hiked to Sturgeon Falls on Saturday morning. The 12-year-old was climbing down the rocks when he slipped and fell into the water.

Almost immediately, Usaid went under in the rapids, prompting a search of the area on Saturday and Sunday.

RCMP said a bystander jumped into the water to try to help the boy, but couldn’t safely bring him to shore.

Usaid’s father, Danish Habib, described his son as “great” and “very helpful for everyone.”

He said he heard his son scream and slip into the water.

“I just couldn’t do anything, anything for him,” he said.

“He just went over there and within two seconds, he was in the rapids. I don’t know how to swim so I couldn’t save him."

Habib noted it was a horrible memory, adding that his whole family was there.

“Everybody saw him drowning and we couldn’t do anything for him.”

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.