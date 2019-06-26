

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP said the body of a missing 37-year-old man was found in the water Monday night after he had gone swimming in a gravel pit.

Mounties responded to a report of a missing man shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

He was last seen on the beach area of a water quarry in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., RCMP said. They added the man, who was from St. Andrews, was with a group of people who were swimming in the gravel pits.

RCMP search and rescue, local emergency services and community members searched the area, and found his body in the water at about 10:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to RCMP.

Mounties continue to investigate and said an autopsy is scheduled.