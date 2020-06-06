WINNIPEG -- A boil water advisory has been issued for several communities after a problem at the Red River Regional Water Treatment Plant Saturday.

The areas under a boil water advisory are:

The town of Altona and it's rural water coop

Parts of the rural municipality of Montcalm (St. Joseph and the town of Letellier)

A portion of the municipality of Emerson-Franklin (west side of the red river and the town of Emerson)

All of the rural municipality of Rhineland

The entire Halbstadt Marais Water Coop

Parts of the rural municipality of Stanley (from the rural municipality of Rhineland's west boundary up to the city of Winkler)

Roseau River First Nation

According to Manitoba Health, a distribution pump broke Saturday morning, leading to the loss of water pressure. Distribution depressurization can compromise the safety of the water supply.

Under the advisory, all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used to drink, prepare food or brush your teeth.

It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, like doing laundry or washing dishes.

Adults and older children that are able to avoid swallowing the water can wash, bathe, or shower. The province recommends young children should be sponge bathed.

The bulletin by Manitoba Health did not say how long the advisory would last, but the Town of Altona's website said it would remain in effect until at least Monday.

Manitoba Health said the public will be notified when the advisory has been rescinded.

The boil water advisory is not in effect for:

The city of Winkler.

The city of Morden.

The Boundary Trails Health Centre.

The Border Valley Water Co-op.

Parts of the rural municipality of Montcalm (St. Jean Baptiste, residents east of the red river and south of Letellier)

Parts of the rural municipality of Emerson-Franklin ( people east of the Red River)

Parts of the rural municipality (Schanzenfeld, and everyone north and west of the city of Winkler)

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Regional Drinking Water Officer at 204-795-6908 or Health Links at 204-788-8200 (toll free at 1-888315-9257).