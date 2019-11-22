The Blue Bombers football club has made a lot of Winnipegers proud by earning a spot in the Grey Cup.

But one local school and football coach has three extra reasons to be proud.

Oak Park High School has three alumni on the team this year. Running backs Andrew Harris, Brady Oliveira and Nick Demski. All three were coached by Stu Nixon during their Oak Park playing days.

Coach Nixon fought back tears of joy as he talked about the three Bombers running backs.

”That drive within them has allowed a lot of people to be able to say hey, I played with Nic Demski, I played with Brady Oliveira, I played with freaking Andrew Harris. I coached those kids. The amount of pride in a person’s heart that they provided for us, is unspeakable,” said Nixon.

Students and staff gathered in the school’s gym Friday to take a school picture.

The plan – to send that picture to the team as a source of inspiration.