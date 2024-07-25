Bombers already sell out Banjo Bowl in September

It will be a sellout crowd for the 2024 edition of the Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the rivalry matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be a full stadium.

"This is the earliest we have sold out the Banjo Bowl since the opening of Princess Auto Stadium in 2013," Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Bombers, said in a news release.

The official tailgate for the game will start at 11 a.m. and gates will be opening early at 12:30 p.m.

The game gets underway Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. If people don't already have a ticket to the game, they can watch all the action exclusively on CTV.