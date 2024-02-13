Bombers legend Ken Ploen passes away at 88

A legendary dual threat for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1950s and 60s who won four Grey Cups with the team has passed away.

The team announced Tuesday that Ken Ploen passed at the age of 88.

"Ken Ploen was the face of the Blue Bombers for years and then became a part of the fabric of the community following his playing days," said Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Bombers in a news release.

"The WFC would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Ploen family and to his many friends and family in Winnipeg as well as across Canada and the United States."

Ploen joined the Bombers in 1957 and played 11 years as both the quarterback and defensive back.

He was named an all-star twice at quarterback and once as a defensive back.

He also led the Bombers to four Grey Cups in six appearances, winning in 1958, 1959, 1961 and 1962.

After his retirement in 1967, he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1975, the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Bombers' Ring of Honour in 2016.