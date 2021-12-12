Bombers win Grey Cup in overtime victory against Tiger-Cats

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are repeat Grey Cup champions after beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in the 108th Grey Cup.

The Bombers struck first with a field goal and a safety to put them up 4-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Another field goal gave Winnipeg another three points in the second.

A late charge in the second saw Hamilton score the first touchdown of the game.

The Tiger-Cats also scored a field goal in the second.

Hamilton was forced to change quarterbacks in the middle of the second quarter after Dane Evans was injured after an awkward tackle.

The bombers started the scoring in the third with another field goal to tie it.

An interception later led the Tiger-Cats to a touchdown drive to make it 10-17 with a few minutes left in the third.

Hamilton picked the ball on the Bomber's return drive only to turn it over deep into the Bomber's end.

After two failed plays, the Bombers took a knee in their end zone to give Hamilton another point.

The Tiger-Cats came back in the fourth to score another field goal to give them a 12 point lead with about 11 minutes left.

After a couple of big first downs, the Bombers couldn't find the end zone and kicked the field goal for three points to narrow the gap.

Winnipeg kept the momentum going and charged for their first touchdown of the game to make it a two-point game with five minutes left on the clock.

The Bomber's return kick caught the wind and rolled off the field with a tip to give an extra point.

Another Bombers charge resulted in a field goal to give Winnipeg the lead with under two minutes left.

A safety on the return kick put Winnipeg ahead 25-22.

A late charge by Hamilton ended with a field goal to force the game to overtime.

Winnipeg started overtime on the offensive, scoring a touchdown and the two-point conversion.

Hamilton then took the field for its charge, coming up short after the Bombers picked it.

The last time a team won back-to-back titles was Montreal in 2009 and 2010.