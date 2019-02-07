

CTV Winnipeg





The Bond Building in Dauphin, Man., was destroyed following an early morning fire.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning the Dauphin Fire Department responded to a report of a possible garbage fire in front of a building on 4th Avenue NW.

Upon arrival crews attempted to enter the building, but found the fire was located in the basement making it unsafe to enter the building as flames were shooting through the front door, the floor and up the stairs.

All residents were evacuated safely and there were no reported injuries.

Around 4:40 p.m., the Dauphin Fire Department said the scene was clear and the building is a total loss.

There aren't any damage estimates right now.

The Dauphin Fire Department asks that the public use caution in the area, as the street are slippery.