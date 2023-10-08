Winnipeg

    • Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park

    Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit once again with Boo at the Zoo.

    The three-week event takes place evenings after the zoo closes, from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on weekends. The event will be closed on Mondays.

    Boo at the Zoo features costumed characters, rides, games, and performances, along with the popular Halloween-themed displays, tricks, and treats.

    Zoo officials say there's a new route through Boo at the Zoo this year, and reduced capacity will ensure shorter lines, smaller crowds, and more time for families to enjoy the event.

    Tickets can be purchased online or at the zoo entrance. Rides and games are included in the price of admission. Children two and under get in free.

