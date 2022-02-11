Border blockade continues near Emerson, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
In a statement Friday, RCMP said the blocking of the border began early on Thursday and has continued since then, adding RCMP officers have been in the area since the blockade started.
RCMP estimates about 50 vehicles are taking part in the protest, though it says the number changes as vehicles come and go.
RCMP said no arrests have been made and no tickets have been issued. It said RCMP Divisional Liaison Officers are working with protesters to reach a peaceful resolution.
"The RCMP is on scene and will remain on scene until the situation at the border is resolved. We will continue to use discretion to guide our response to this evolving situation," Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, officer in charge of criminal operations for the Manitoba RCMP, said in a written statement.
"Let me stress that proper use of police discretion should not be confused with lack of enforcement. We always need to assess the situation at ground level and that may require us to wait for a lower-risk opportunity to do enforcement rather than inflame the situation.”
RCMP said while emergency and police vehicles along with some agriculture transports have been able to get through the blockade, all other traffic is not moving.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect substantial delays.
CTV News will update this story.
