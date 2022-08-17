Borschtsicle created to help raise money for Ukraine

What happens when you mix Virgin Radio's Ace Burpee Show, Pop Cart and a plan to help Ukrainians who have come to Canada? The creation is the Borschtsicle.

The Ace Burpee Show and Pop Cart joined forces to create the Borschtsicle and they were being sold today for $5 each, with all proceeds being sent to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Ryan Wiebe, the owner of Pop Cart, said Burpee is never short on creative ideas.

"When he reached out, I asked first, 'Is this a gag? Is this a joke? Do you just want frozen borscht on a stick? Because we can do that.' We'd rather find the essence of borscht and integrate it into a popsicle, something that can actually be eaten and enjoyed. And I think we did that," said Wiebe.

With the creation complete, Wiebe, along with Virgin Radio, were selling the Borschtsicles at the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market.

Wiebe said things got underway at 3 p.m. and they sold around 50 right off the bat.

"It's just been a steady stream of shoppers who have heard about the cause or are just walking around and it's 30 degrees and see something cold and refreshing."

He said he has already talked with people who have Ukrainian connections and they have said how much they appreciate the help.

Wiebe added the fundraising help isn't stopping with the Borschtsicle.

"We have an online store, we call it our PopShop…all of our traditional popsicles are on there. And for the rest of August, any purchases made, we are going to donate 10 per cent to the same cause."

He added they also have popsicle carts that can be rented out for events and 10 per cent of those sales will also go toward the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

More details about Pop Cart can be found online.