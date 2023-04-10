Brady Landfill reopens week after woman's body found at facility

The city has reopened the Brady Road Landfill and 4R Depot after an Indigenous woman was found at the landfill last week.

The City of Winnipeg announced the reopening on Monday – one week after the body of Linda Mary Beardy, an Indigenous mother of four, was found at the city landfill.

The news of the reopening comes days after a rally took place in Winnipeg to remember Beardy, demand answers from police, and call for a complete shutdown of the Brady Road Landfill. The city said it had no plans to shut down the landfill.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, there is no evidence to suggest Beardy’s death was a homicide. Officers said Beardy was seen getting into a garbage bin near a business on Pembina Highway, but was not seen getting out before it was hauled away by a garbage truck.

Police said an autopsy showed Beardy’s injuries were consistent with being inside a garbage truck.

