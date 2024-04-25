Brandon bringing back green bin collection program
The City of Brandon is bringing back its green bin collection following a temporary pause due to staff shortages.
Over the week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Brandon postponed green cart collection amid “unforeseen staffing shortages.”
However, on Wednesday, the city said that it has received feedback on the value of this service and is bringing it back beginning on April 30 with a revised collection schedule.
With these new changes, residents will keep their regular collection day, but with an alternating schedule for green and blue bins. Black bin collection will remain on a weekly basis.
Brandon notes that the entire city is not on the same schedule. Residents can go online to find out more information. https://www.brandon.ca/modified-collection-schedule
This bi-weekly rotation will continue until the staffing shortage is resolved.
- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.
