Brandon gets new sister city in Ukraine

The City of Brandon has signed a twinning agreement with a city in Ukraine’s Lviv Oblast region.

On Monday, city officials in the Wheat City and the mayor of Chervonohrad, Ukraine, held a virtual ceremony to sign an agreement of twinning and cooperation.

The city said this agreement will impact trade, tourism, and cultural enrichment in both cities. It included goals of youth cooperation, science and education, as well as environmental protection.

“This agreement showcases the importance of collaboration and our shared vision for both cities,” Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett said in a media release. “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our communities through this cooperation.”

Chervonohrad's mayor signed a twinning agreement with Brandon, Man. (City of Chervonohrad)

Andriy Zalivskyi, Chervonohrad’s mayor, signed the agreement while on a virtual call in Ukraine.

“As we navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing war, we celebrate this historical moment and appreciate the support of our new sister city,” Zalivskyi said in the release.

Winnipeg is a sister city to Lviv, the Lviv Oblast region’s capital city.