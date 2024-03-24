Brandon man arrested, facing multiple assault and firearm-related charges

A 21-year-old Brandon man is facing a number of charges after police said they saw him discard a firearm and a woman alleged he hit her in the face.

Just after noon Saturday, police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of 8th Street. When they arrived, officers said they saw a man throw a weapon out the back door. Police recovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

A woman who lived at the home said she had been hit several times in the face by the man whom police saw discarding the firearm.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of assault and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said the 21-year-old was found breaching a 24-hour curfew which required him to be at a completely separate address in Brandon.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Sunday.