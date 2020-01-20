WINNIPEG -- A massage therapist in Brandon, Man., is now facing 13 counts of sexual assault after more people came forward with allegations to police.

On Nov. 29, 2019, Brandon police released information regarding the arrest of a massage therapist, who was accused in two separate sexual assaults -- one in the fall of 2018 and one in October 2019.

Police say the victims allege the suspect made inappropriate sexual comments while touching them in a sexual manner during the massage.

Afterward, six more woman came forward and reported similar incidents to police, which occurred between February and August 2019. Police say these victims came forward independently of each other.

On Dec. 17, the suspect was arrested on six additional offences and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 on eight counts of sexual assault.

On Monday, Brandon police said following the second arrest, five more woman came forward with allegations of sexual assaults that took place between the spring and fall of 2019. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on Jan. 16.

The 55-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 17 on five more counts of sexual assault, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 13.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10 for the most recent five charges, including one in connection with a complaint from a woman CTV News Winnipeg spoke with in December 2019. She shared her story in hopes of helping other come forward and find resources for help.

