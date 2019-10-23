

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Brandon police are investigating a possible explosion Tuesday night at a house in the 200 block of Queen’s Avenue East.

Police say the street is blocked off while the investigation is in progress and that students who attend Green Acres school should take an alternate route.

The call came in to emergency services in Brandon around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return to their homes overnight.

Police can not confirm any injuries, and say they will be releasing information later today.

This is a developing story. More to come.