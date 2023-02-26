Brandon police looking for more victims of grandparent scams

Brandon Police are asking fraud victims to come forward, after an uptick in grandparent scams in the southwest Manitoba city.

On Friday, Feb. 25, police received two calls from victims who had been defrauded of their money due to a recent grandparent scam.

In each case, investigators say the victims got a phone call claiming that a relative was in some type of trouble and needing financial assistance. A suspect then personally collected the money from the victims at their homes.

Investigators said the victims lost money in excess of $5,000.

Brandon police continue to investigate these frauds and are asking anyone with a similar experience to come forward. Anyone who has been the victim of a grandparent scam should contact their local police.