Brandon police make arrests in three separate assaults

The Brandon Police Service has made arrests in three separate and unrelated assaults in the city.

The first investigation began on March 6 when police received a report of an assault that took place at a home in the community on Dec. 11.

Officers investigated and determined that a male suspect had repeatedly assaulted a woman. Police allege the man would not let the woman leave the home, but she managed to escape the next day.

Police arrested the 39-year-old suspect at the Brandon Correctional Centre, where he was in custody on unrelated matters. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 23 on charges of forcible confinement and assault.

The second investigation began on March 21, when police were notified of an assault that took place the day before in the laundry room of an apartment building on Cornel Bay.

Police allege that a female youth had been attacked by other female youths, with the incident being captured by security footage.

On March 22, Brandon police arrested a 12-year-old female while she was in custody on another matter. She is scheduled to appear in court next month on charges of mischief and assault.

Police also arrested a 13-year-old female, who is scheduled to appear in court on charges of assault, mischief to property under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The final investigation began on March 22, when police received a report of assaults that took place at home on March 11 and March 13.

Officers investigated and determined that a woman was repeatedly bitten and kicked.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 23 for charges of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault