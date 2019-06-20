

Brandon police released video of the suspect at the center of a hate-filled graffiti spree Wednesday.

The footage shows someone painting over a surveillance camera.

Further to the still pic from 3 days ago, here is a video of the suspect. If anyone can ID this person please let us know. We would really like to meet and get a better understanding where this hate is coming from. �� #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/RobrRuWd0e — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) June 19, 2019

Brandon police said racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found Saturday on the walls of Linden Lanes School and Vincent Massey High School.

Police said a male suspect may be in his mid-to-late teens or in his mid-20s.

Brandon Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.