Brandon police released video of the suspect at the center of a hate-filled graffiti spree Wednesday.

The footage shows someone painting over a surveillance camera.

Brandon police said racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found Saturday on the walls of Linden Lanes School and Vincent Massey High School.

Police said a male suspect may be in his mid-to-late teens or in his mid-20s.

Brandon Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.