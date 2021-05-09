Advertisement
Brandon police say missing mother and daughter found safe
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 6:43PM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 9, 2021 9:28PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Brandon Police Service said a missing mother and her 5-year-old daughter have been found safe.
Early Sunday evening, police had asked the public for help in locating the two, who hadn't been heard from in a few days.
Just before 10 p.m., police announced the mother and daughter had been located and are fine.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in this case.