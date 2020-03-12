WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon has been readying its preparedness plan in the event COVID-19 pops up in its community.

This comes as the province announced three presumptive cases in Manitoba Thursday, all of which were in Winnipeg.

The city said Brandon’s Emergency Response Control Team will be enacting a number of preventative measures aimed at slowing the virus’s spread and minimizing its impact on the health care system.

Brandon City Council and the administration will be evaluating its current meeting schedule to determine whether there needs be any cancellations or postponements. The city said it will advise of any scheduling changes.

The city is asking Brandon residents to carefully consider if attending civic facilities is necessary, and said people should try to conduct their business with the city by phone, email or web service if possible.

“Effective immediately, if attending to a civic facility, all members of the public will be directed to either thoroughly wash their hands or apply hand sanitizer provided upon entry,” said the city in a news release.

Visitors attending Brandon City Hall should use the Louise Avenue entrance, while anyone accessing the A.R. McDiarmid Civic Complex should use the 7th Street entrance until further notice.

The city said staff are being told to practice safe social distancing when interacting with customers, and is encouraging the public to do the same. This means staying two metres apart when possible, and limiting contact of more than 10 minutes.

WATER TREATMENT FACILITY CLOSED TO PUBLIC

The city said the supply of potable water is critical to residents, institutions, and businesses, which is why it has closed the water treatment facility to the public.

It said daily production of water by plant staff will continue as normal, and said protecting safe operations at the facility is extremely important to the emergency response team.

TRANSIT SERVICES

The city said at this time Brandon Transit services have not been impacted.

“The entire transit fleet is cleaned at end of each night of service and staff have been instructed to use additional sanitizing methods as required,” said the city.

Brandon Transit users are encouraged to practice safe social distancing to the extent that is possible while riding the bus.

The city said it will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba, and is working directly with Manitoba Health. It said it will provide additional updates in the coming days and weeks.