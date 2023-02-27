Brandon residents report losing over $5K to Grandparent Scams

The Brandon Police Service has received numerous reports regarding Grandparent Scams in the last few days, with several residents losing more than $5,000.

Police said that between Feb. 23 and 25, it received a number reports of residents who had fallen victim to the scheme that targets elderly people. This includes six reports from Friday and Saturday of people who lost between $5,000 and $11,000.

In each of these incidents, the victim received a phone call, which claimed that the victim’s relative was in trouble and in need of financial help.

Officers said that a suspect would then go the victim’s home and collect the money. They added that in some cases, another person who claimed to be a lawyer contacted the victims to ask for more money.

The Brandon Police Service is investigating these schemes. If you suspect that someone you know has been the victim of a similar fraud, you can contact Brandon police or the police in your jurisdiction.

Police are warning residents that if they receive a call that sounds similar to the Grandparent Scam, they should hang up.

To stay safe from frauds, Manitobans are reminded not give out personal information during unsolicited calls, including your name, address, birth date, social insurance number, and credit card or banking information.

Residents are reminded that if you didn’t initiate the call, then you don’t know who you’re talking to, so don’t be afraid to say no or hang up. Police note to watch out for callers who give emotional pleas that play on your emotions.

More information on Grandparent Scams can be found online.