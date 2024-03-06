Brandon School Division, WRHA warns of delays due to weather

The Brandon School Division has suspended bus service outside of city limits due to deteriorating weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

An email from transportation supervisor Ron Harkness said parents need to contact their schools to arrange pickup or billeting if they live outside the city limits.

“Buses will be running within the city; however, there may be some delays due to the weather and road conditions,” Harkness wrote in a statement.

On Thursday morning, Harkness said the division will share updates about whether rural schools and buses will be in operation.

Home care delays possible: WRHA

The weather could also impact the home care service offered in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the weather could affect home care services.

“Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable,” the organization said in a news release. “Clients whose visits will be postponed or canceled can expect to be contacted by phone and notified of the change.”

The WRHA said clients should consider putting their backup/storm plans for home care in place, and said regular service would return once the storm was over.