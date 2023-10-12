Brandon University researchers working to create early detection test for breast cancer

Researchers at Brandon University are working to create a blood test that will help with the early detection of breast cancer.

The team is focused on looking at if markers that are linked to breast cancer can be detected through a blood test.

The research will take place at the university’s new, state-of-the-art BU Breast Cancer Cell and Molecular Research Laboratory (BCCMRL), which opened on Wednesday.

“This is the only breast cancer research laboratory in Brandon University, and as far as my concern goes, in Westman,” said Mousumi Majumder, associate professor and Canada research chair in genotoxicology at Brandon University.

Majumder said mammograms are currently the best technology when it comes to breast cancer detection; however, these screenings don’t start until women are 50.

She noted they are not trying to replace mammograms, but rather provide an option that can help detect cancer through the blood at an early stage.

“Cancer is never good, but one good thing about breast cancer is that if you can detect cancer early, at a very early stage, current survival rates are over 98 per cent,” she said.

The BCCMRL includes 1,000 square feet of research space, which will allow up to 20 researchers to produce data and scientific articles.

The lab was created through the support of the Canada Foundation for Innovation, Research Manitoba and VWR International.

“Today’s the happy day that we have everything in place, spaces ready to welcome all students and trainees from all over the world,” Majumder said.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.