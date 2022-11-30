Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries

Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) say they helped Canada Life Centre security staff deal with several 'uncooperative patrons' being evicted from the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Police say special duty officers found an uncooperative woman and a man in the stands detained by True North security staff.

Officers placed the suspects under arrest and took them out of the stands. However, police say the woman spat at one of the arresting officers, who then applied a spit mask to stop her from doing it again.

Police say the man and woman were causing a disturbance during the game, which escalated to the point where they needed to be removed.

WPS say two security staff, a 50-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were assaulted while attempting to detain them. Both suffered minor upper-body injuries and were treated at the scene.

Officers also say a 54-year-old man intervened to help security when he was assaulted by the male suspect. Police say the assault caused him to lose his balance and fall back onto the ice surface boards, causing a laceration to his head.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injury.

Multiple videos circulated on social media following the incident, showing the fight and the ensuing arrests during the game, which ended in a 5-0 victory for the Jets.

Police say the suspects and the victims were not previously known to each other.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with two counts of assaults and resisting a peace officer. A 28-year-old woman from The Pas was charged with two counts of assault, assaulting a peace office and resisting a peace officer.

Police say both were released on undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been proven in court.