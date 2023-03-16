Break-and-enter suspect found hiding in dense forest area: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers arrested a suspect in a series of break-ins that took place earlier in March after finding him hiding in a dense forest area in the RM of Reynolds.

From March 5 to 8, the Falcon Beach and Lac du Bonnet RCMP detachments received several reports of property break-ins in the RM of Reynolds.

Then on March 8 around 4:25 p.m., Mounties learned of a suspicious car -- believed to be connected to the property crime investigations -- driving on Birch River Road, south of Highway 507, in Reynolds.

An officer stopped the car, but the driver got out and ran away into a densely forested area.

RCMP then contained the area, and police dog services and remote piloted aircraft systems were brought in to help with the search.

After several hours, officers were able to determine the suspect’s location, with a police dog finding him hiding about two kilometres from the scene. Due to the dense bush and rough terrain, it took about an hour and a half to walk the suspect back to the road.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with several offences, including seven counts of break and enter. He was taken into custody.