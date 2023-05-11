Bridge fires close down southern Manitoba highway

A highway in southern Manitoba is closed due to two bridge fires on Wednesday evening.

According to Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe, crews were called to a fire at the bridge over the Manning Canal, located east of New Bothwell, around 6:40 p.m.

Images and video from the scene show the bridge engulfed in flames, as well as heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

Wiebe said there was also a second bridge fire on Municipal Road 26 East. The causes of the fires are being investigated.

The Manitoba government is reporting that Highway 311 is closed in both directions from PR 216 to PR 206. Local traffic can still travel.