Bridge re-opens in Lockport after two years of construction

The St. Andrews lock and dam bridge in Lockport has officially re-opened after two years of construction.

The 113-year-old structure was partially closed, often down to just one lane of traffic, while repairs took place.

The Lockport Community Development Group said that businesses were hit hard, especially as they tried to recover from the pandemic.

"We all faced the challenge of the impeding of traffic flow, long wait times, and unscheduled closings while this was being repaired,' said group chair Michael Faire.

Construction wrapped up in late June. On Sunday, two communities came together to celebrate the bridge that connects them.

"This bridge is a testament to that fortification of building community strength in Lockport between two municipalities, St. Clements and St. Andrews," Faire said.

Updates to the bridge include a newly-widened pedestrian pathway.

The lock and dam originally opened in 1910 to allow boats to travel from Lake Winnipeg to the City of Winnipeg.