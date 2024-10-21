Bryan Little retires as a Winnipeg Jet

The Winnipeg Jets welcomed back a familiar face on Sunday to celebrate the career of a fan favourite.

The team paid tribute to Bryan Little at Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as the forward retired from the game.

“The fans in this city are so passionate about hockey and about the Jets,” Little said at a news conference on Sunday.

“That’s what every player dreams of in that atmosphere. [Winnipeg] became our second home.”

Little signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Jet after playing his entire career with the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers organization.

Sunday’s game included a video tribute and ceremonial puck drop, with fans and players cheering Little on.

“It’s the only thing I’ve known; it’s the only team I played for, and I owe a lot to them,” he said.

“This isn’t just where I worked; the people around here were my family and my friends. A lot of the best memories I have playing hockey were with this team in this city and in front of these fans.”

Little was Atlanta’s first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2006 draft. However, his career was cut short by an injury in 2019.

- With files from the Canadian Press.