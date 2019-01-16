Featured
Budget delayed from February to March: Bowman
Mayor Brian Bowman says the budget is being delayed from February to March. (File image)
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:33AM CST
Winnipeg taxpayers will have to wait a while longer to find out where their money is being spent this year.
Mayor Brian Bowman says the budget is being delayed from February to March.
He says the city needs more time to get confirmation on funding levels from the province.
The mayor says nothing has been received in writing or verbally from the provincial government.
A specific date for the city budget has not been released.