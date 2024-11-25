Building to be demolished following Monday morning fire

WINNIPEG
    A building on Elgin Avenue that has sustained significant damage from a fire Monday morning will be demolished.

    The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were called to a mixed-use building on fire at 6:18 a.m. in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue. The building contained a commercial unit, which was occupied, along with a multi-family residence, which was vacant.

    Fire crews entered the building to confirm everyone had evacuated and attempted to extinguish the fire from the inside. However, due to worsening conditions, crews were forced outside, where they continue to battle the blaze and extinguish hotspots.

    Aerial ladder trucks, handlines and the WFPS drone are being used.

    No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    The city said emergency demolition is being arranged as the building has suffered smoke, fire and water damage. Road closures will remain in the area until work at the scene is finished.

